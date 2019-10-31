(Editor's Note: This is a portion of the letter that appears in Friday's edition as a paid advertisement. The letter was cut down to be within our word limit guideline for online publication.)
To the Editor,
Hiawatha Community Hospital’s darkest days are behind them now. Wage cuts have been reinstated, debt has been refinanced, patient visits and cashflow are increasing. Now Republican members of the Kansas legislature are coming forward with tax plans to fund Governor Kelly’s commitment to increase Medicaid funding for rural Kansas hospitals. Why is HCH still begging us for more tax money?
Before long you’re going to see many of the current doctors leave HCH to retire and/or pursue other career interests. New doctors will be hired at a much lower salary level than what the current providers are getting paid. I would think the HCH Board would also be smart enough to phase out the bonus program when making those new hires. The current HCH bonus program pays a cash incentive to the providers based on the number of patients they treat. How can you say that’s patient centered care? Makes me think of cattle coming down the chute. Next!!
There’s something terribly wrong when the ballot box is used to pick winners and losers within our business community. HCH’s tax proposal forces every business in Brown County to take money from their customers and hand it over to just one other local business, Hiawatha Community Hospital. And HCH will use that money to hire away employees from not only these businesses, but local public schools and our government departments as well. How is that right?
The $7.5 million loss to our business community that this tax creates would have a huge impact on local business’s ability to serve those of us who want to shop here at home. $7.5 million is a big hit on a county our size. The idea that this tax won’t cost people much is just lollipop economics.
You business leaders that want this tax need to take a better look. Business grows on less taxes, not more taxes. Look at all the businesses and people leaving high tax states like New York and California to move to low tax states like Florida and Texas. You want economic development here in Brown County? Then start by voting down this tax proposal.
It burns me that when people want nice things for themselves, they always seem to want to make others pay for them. You want the hospital to “Thrive”? Great! Write a check! Nearly every one of you who publicly come forward in support of this tax has the financial means to make a substantial donation to HCH. Stop demanding that people who shop here from out of town or your neighbors who choose to get medical treatment somewhere other than HCH pay for YOUR healthcare. Carry your own water!
You know, I honestly feel bad for our neighbors to the south. You Horton people really got shoved under the bus this time around. HCH looks across at you guys and says, “No money or health clinic for you!”.
HCH continues to hammer a wedge of division into our community. Instead of working against one another as opponents over this tax issue, we could be working together as a team to raise funds for the hospital.
#nostillmeansno #writethecheck
Brown County resident,
John D. Wright
