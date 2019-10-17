No tax entanglements! This was the motto of the hospital’s driving force, Dr. Paul Conrad, in getting the donors for building a Hiawatha hospital. Eighteen hundred donors gave gifts to build and equip the new hospital without any tax entanglements.
Dr. Paul Conrad was killed May 1949 in the Burr Oak plane crash. A total of five Hiawatha citizens died in this accident.
The new hospital was dedicated Mother’s Day, May 1951, totally paid for without any tax entanglements as inspired by Dr. Paul Conrad, who had practiced medicine downtown for 25 years without a local hospital.
I have been told that times change and forget. That is like saying forget our war casualties!! WRONG! Shame on us for forgetting the dedication of Dr. Paul Conrad and 1,800 donors.
The sales tax will only increase revenue by less than 3 percent. Any business should be able to handle this with management. Sales Taxes are regressive and place burden upon those without resources.
This sales tax will place the sales tax rate in Horton in the highest 1 percent in Kansas, with only two Kansas towns having a rate higher than Horton.Hiawatha will be in the top 6 prcent of over 700 taxing units in Kansas. And this is not an honor!
I have been asked why am I against the hospital? I am not! It is our hospital! I was at dedication, had surgery in 1954, my children and grandchildren were all born there and family members in hospital many, many times. I am thankful for OUR HOSPITAL — only oppose the use of any taxes for a non-profit entity.
The past is a set of principles such as the American Revolution, the Constitution, Ten Commandments and building OUR HOSPITAL.
These founding principles should always be honored.
NO TAX ENTANGLEMENTS! OUR HOSPITAL will live!
TAKK
Dean Tollefson
Hiawatha
