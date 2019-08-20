Dear Editor,
Sales taxes are regressive!!
The burden of sales taxes are on citizens struggling to pay their bills. For citizens with money, an extra nickel or 50 cents or $5 is no big deal.
The hospital's IRS form 990 for 2018 reported that 19 percent of the population of Brown County lives in poverty. Why impose a larger burden on these citizens? In addition, the lower income struggling citizens do not vote as much as citizens with money.
Thus putting the tax burden on them, along with the visitors to our county. Maybe we should add a note to the Brown County welcome signs that thanks them for paying our taxes.
the sales tax rates in Hiawatha and Horton are 9 percent and 10 percent, which ranks them in the top 20 highest rates of all 170 Kansas towns. And this is not an honor!
Our hospital was built and paid for by gifts from 1,800 donors and dedicated in 1951 with no tax entanglements - the motto of hospital's driving force Dr. Paul Conrad over 70 years ago.
Hundreds of thousands of dollars and hundreds of acres of farmland have been given to our hospital since 1951.
No sales tax or tax entanglements should be followed today, just as Dr. Paul Conrad set out over 70 years ago.
No regressive sales taxes!
Dean Tollefson
Hiawatha
