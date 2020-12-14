Christmas decorating is so much fun; the lights, the bulbs, the many decorations that adorn our homes! Often times a Nativity Scene is part of the decorations. Sadly, we put that scene back in a box and store it until next year. True it is not the real thing just a reminder, but we must be very careful that it does not become a “decoration.”
Nativity scenes are often very elegant; sometimes they are quite unholy, in my opinion, when made with cats and dogs. This makes the Miraculous Gift to us, God’s Son, seem trivial, like say…Santa Claus; like an ornate Christmas decoration. In all truth, the stable was a humble place. A place where animals were kept. A place where they were fed. People will argue over whether it was a barn-like stable or a cave and actually, we are not told of a stable, only that His Bed was a manger.
People will argue as to what the manger was made of; wood or stone. It really doesn’t matter; we know it was a place where animals were fed because there was no room for them at the inn. Humble, simple, and isolated. No crowds. No family present except for his mother and his earthly father. There could have been a donkey, it would have made sense for Mary to ride, “being great with child”. A cow would not have been out of order, for her milk as they traveled. We are not told of any angels being present, but we are told of some shepherds who were told by the Angel of the Lord of Christ’s Birth and that they came and found the babe in the manger, just as it was told to them. Those shepherds had been living in the hills, in the country-side for months, caring for their sheep. No RV available, no shower house or laundromat. No barber and certainly not a set of “good clothes.”
Even if they had good clothes, scripture says they “made haste”, they left quickly to go to Bethlehem. They were most likely dirty. They were the unclean, the outcasts, the marginalized people of society, especially the “religious” society. I doubt that Mary and Joseph looked as we depict them. They would have been traveling for some distance and some time. Wrinkled clothing (no permanent press in those days) dusty from the road they traveled. We can use our imaginations.
We are told in God’s Holy Word, of what is important. The Holy Son of God, conceived by the Holy Spirit, born of a woman who was a virgin, engaged to a man whom the Angel of the Lord told to not be afraid to take her as his wife, was born in Bethlehem in the same manner foretold by prophets hundreds of years before.
The first documented nativity scene was made by St. Francis of Assisi, in Italy in the year 1223. He had returned from a visit to the Holy Land and the presumed place where Jesus was born. He was deeply moved, so moved by being in that very humble place that he could not even speak the Name of Jesus, because of the very Holy tenderness of his love for Him. When he returned to his hometown, he told his family he wanted to create something to remind people of the Holy Christ Child. He was grieved by the rampant greed and materialism that was present in that day. (Not so very different than the world in which we live today.) He created this scene 3 years before his death, and it has become a part of our celebration, or of our decoration, since that time.
As Jesus laid in a manger, made by human hands, placed there by human hands, we must never forget that His Coming was for the cross…made by human hands, placed there by human hands. Fully God, yet fully man. All part of God’s Plan. Let’s make very certain we don’t include Jesus in our “decorations” and put Him “back in the box and up on a shelf” only to be brought out again next year. He is not a decoration. The nativity scene is only a reminder of the fact that God became man. Emmanuel, “God with us.” As we celebrate His Holy Birth, let us not forget His reason for coming. To take upon Himself (fully human yet God, without sin) the sins of world.
We cannot celebrate the manger scene without being very aware of the scene of the cross. Keep Him very present in your daily living. Cherish Him in your heart. Do not turn Him away and say there is “no room at the inn” of your life. He gave His Life for You. Don’t refuse so great a Gift of Love as this. Read of His Birth in Matthew 1, starting with verse 18. Also read it in Luke 1:26-56 and in chapter 2: 1-38. If you don’t have a Bible, google it. If you would like to have a Bible, contact me. There is nothing greater that I would like to do than to give you one. “Then the Angel said to them (the shepherds out in the field), ’Fear not, for behold! I bring you glad tiding of great joy! For unto you is born this day, in the city of David, a Savior who is Christ the Lord. And this will be the sign for you. You will find a Babe wrapped in swaddling clothes (not unusual) lying in a manger’ (quite out of the ordinary).” Luke 2:10-12. “And they came with haste and found Mary and Joseph and the Baby, lying in a manger.” Luke 2:16. Simply truth.
Jesus Christ is not a decoration, He is the Holy Son of God, given in Love for You. Merry Christmas!
