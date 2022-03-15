To the Editor and Hiawatha City Commission,
This is what I said at the Hiawatha City Commission Meeting, Monday, March 14, 2022.
I do not want the City of Hiawatha to pay the $500 fine, Attorney fees, Investigators fees, or any other charges that may occur later because Mayor Collins and Commissioners Shefferd and Woehlecke "violated" the Laws of Kansas, KOMA. The three of you need to pay and take responsibility for what you admittedly did.
What has happened here?
1) The City lost a great Police Chief, with nothing, I repeat NOTHING on his record. He was terminated abruptly and surprised all in the blink of an eye. Humiliated publicly and professionally.
2) The City staff and employees are scared they may be next on the chopping block and be gone without notice. Note: We have employees that have been with the for DECADES, why?, because they are good and loyal, now, frightened and probably looking for other employment.
3) OK, as we look around....where is our City Clerk???? GONE. Fearful she was next, and as a single woman, dependent upon her own finances, needed security and peace of mind.. She left Hiawatha, a town she called HOME.
4) Then we have the other two commissioners, Shamburg and Middendorf, totally unaware and innocent of your doings, now have to take hours of classes because of you three. More lives disrupted.
5) Topping this all off another innocent person here is our City Administrator, Mike Nichols, who has resigned!!!!!
You three have punished: John DeFore, Tish Sims, all of your staff and employees, Commissioners Shamburg and Middendorf and Mike Nichols, not to mention ALL of their families, and now you want to punish the City of Hiawatha?? The taxpayers?? What Department are you taking your legal fees out of, Streets, Sewer, Water Parks/Rec???
I say to you...Stand up be Men, face the consequences. You did the crime knowing you were breaking the Kansas State KOMA Law. Should the City of Hiawatha pay...I THINK NOT.
Toni J. Hull
Hiawatha
