Growing up in Brown County, I had no idea that the incredible history of the Orphan Train movement existed in Hiawatha. When I was in school, there were no mentions of Orphan Trains in the curriculum (there still are pitifully few, but some teachers have added it on their own) and there were no units on local history.
Once I started my job as the Head Researcher at the National Orphan Train Complex several years ago, one of the first things I wanted to find out was if my home county had received any Orphan Trains. This was a long process. The last of the three trains to Brown County was the easiest found – it was in 1915 and those newspapers were all online. I discovered there were two Orphan Trains in 1882, but that information was harder to come by. Last December, when all Kansas newspapers up to about 1922 were put on Newspapers.com, I was able to find more information on the two earlier trains. I was disappointed that there were no trains to my hometown of Horton. Now I want to share with you the story of the first two trains to Hiawatha.
Charles R. Fry, a Western Agent of the Children’s Aid Society, made arrangements to bring a company of children to Hiawatha on Saturday, Jan. 14, 1882. When the advertising and the venue were arranged, Mr. Fry also selected a committee of local residents to help him with placement of the children. The local committee is a key factor in the successful placement of children in communities with which the agents were unfamiliar. This committee was a stellar group comprised of three gentlemen.
Col. John D. Blair, a 39-year-old Canada native, was a painter and active in the community. Former Mayor, City Councilman, Constable, Blair was a member of nearly every social club in town. He was also a Civil War Veteran.
Josiah Clemmons Thomas, 48, was the proprietor of the National Bank L Store (dry goods), and was a board member of the National Bank. Mr. Thomas eventually left Brown County in 1883, moving to California.
The committee chair was one of Brown County’s most illustrious of citizens, Major Edmund Needham Morrill. Major Morrill was 47 at the time and another Civil War Veteran. He was an active politician, co-owner of Morrill and Janes Bank, and was known as “the foremost citizen of Hiawatha.” At the time of his service on the local committee, he was in the process of donating a library to the city of Hiawatha.
The local committee received the applications sent to them by Mr. Fry when he arranged to bring children to the community. The applications were distributed to anyone interested in taking one of the children into their home, and collected them when the applications had been completed.
The placement was set up for Jan. 14, but a death of one of the C.A.S. officers caused their departure to be delayed. Mr. Fry and the children left New York on Tuesday, Jan. 17 and made their way halfway across the United States by train, arriving in Hiawatha on Friday the 20th. Fry took the children to a hotel to freshen up and eat, and then they made their way to the Opera House where the placement would happen. The local committee met Mr. Fry and the children at the Opera House and helped him with the assignments of the children. They knew everyone in the community and knew who could provide good homes and who was not able to do so. Those who would not provide a desirable home were not given a child.
Once all of the children were placed in homes, Mr. Fry went around and visited each one to make sure that everything was working out. That wouldn’t be the end of his visits; any time he was in the area, he would check on the children. The local committee was also charged with looking out for the children and contacting the Society should anything go wrong. In some instances, in other communities, committee members stepped in themselves to remove children from undesirable or abusive homes.
The names of most of the children in this first company are still unknown to us. We do know that there were about 20 boys and five or six girls.
There was such demand for children that Mr. Fry arranged to bring another company in May of that year. The second company arrived in Hiawatha on Friday, May 19, and the placement was held at the Opera House that afternoon. The same committee served for this placement as well. This time, the newspaper reported the names of the children, their ages, and with whom they went home. Another item of information the newspaper reported, which wasn’t usually printed, was whether the child was an orphan or half orphan. Here are those names:
Thomas Bush, age 14, orphan, went home with B.M. Dreisback
James Clark, age 17, orphan, was taken by J.M. Dreisback
Charles Doylet, age 17, orphan, was placed in the home of Louis Chase
Peter Duffy, age 16, whose mother was living, found a home with John C. Mechling
Dominick Flannagan, age 15, whose father was still living, was taken to Mission Centre to live with Peter Trompeter
Dennis Ganey, age 11, orphan, went to the home of Simon Smith
John Hart (age and status not given) was placed with Morgan Walters
William Helbriegel, age 18, orphan, went home with C. Walter
Joseph Johnson (age and status not given) was taken by Timothy Jones
Gustavus Long, age 16, father living, was placed in a home, but the name was not reported
John Nathan, age 17, orphan, found a home with Robert Andrews
John R. Thornby, age 16, orphan, was taken by Judge B.F. Killey
Joseph Zeller, age 17, orphan, went to Hamlin to the home of Dr. Robert Paton
Mr. Fry or another agent would return to Hiawatha in about six months to check on all of the children, and then again around the one-year anniversary of the placement. After that one-year checkup, an agent would return to Hiawatha to check on the orphans that were still under age.
The Children’s Aid Society system was not perfect. There were children who fell through the cracks. However, eighty percent of the children placed out by the C.A.S. had positive experiences. This early re-homing of children was the beginning of our current foster care system. The Orphan Train movement ran from 1854 to 1929, with over thirty organizations placing out more than 250,000 children. The hope was finding children a home where they would be fed, clothed, schooled, and would be able to learn a trade to support themselves when they came of age. Most of them accomplished all of that and more. Many also found a family and the love that had eluded them for most of their young lives.
The National Orphan Train Complex, located in Concordia, is dedicated to the preservation of the stories and artifacts of those who were part of the Orphan Train Movement from 1854-1929. Visitors are welcome from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays year round. Lori Halfhide is the Head Researcher at NOTC. She assists descendants and others in uncovering the mystery of the Orphan Train History. You can reach her at orphantraindepot@gmail.com.
