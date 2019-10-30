“And my God shall supply all your need according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus.” Philippians 4:19
Mankind has one consistent need above anything else in this world. It is not food or shelter. It is not clothing or money or other material goods. It is God Himself.
The world is full of people who are willing to do almost anything to get ahead. Lying, cheating and stealing are just the beginning and in this day of technology it has gotten easier to do from far away places. There are those who work themselves silly trying to make all they can to have more stuff-often at the expense of marriages, children and friendships as well as their own health.
The ironic thing about all these efforts, even legitimate ones, is that the pursuit of things leaves us hollow and empty. The above verse provides us with the answer to our greatest need and how it is met. “God shall supply all my need…” because He is what we need the most and He has done all that is necessary to reveal Himself to us in order to have a relationship with us.
Jesus came to this earth and gave Himself for our salvation, not a religious experience but a relationship with God the Father through Jesus. Jesus speaks on several occasions of the work of the Holy Spirit as Helper, Teacher, Comforter, etc.
In the Trinity, we find everything we need for a happy life. The Father loves mankind so much that He provided us a way to know Him through Jesus. Jesus loves mankind so much that He was willing to be the sacrifice for our sins. The Holy Spirit loves mankind so much that He does all that is needed to reveal the Father and the Son to us to help is know what real life is all about.
Jesus is all we need:
· He wrestled with justice, that we might have rest.
· He wept and mourned, that we might laugh and rejoice.
· He was betrayed, that we might go free.
· He was apprehended, that we might escape.
· He was condemned, that we might be justified.
· He was killed, that we might live.
· He wore a crown of thorns, that we might wear a crown of glory.
· He was nailed to the cross with His arms wide open, to show with what freeness all His merits shall be show to the hungry soul, and how heartily He will receive us to Himself.
Our greatest and only need is God, in Him everything else is supplied.
