I was very pleased to read the Hiawatha World article: “Masons hold Member Recognition Night” (Feb. 24 issue. I am delighted that on March 3, 2020 at 8 o’clock P.M. , the local Masons of Hiawatha will welcome the public as well as Masonic dignitaries from at least three US States to the Hiawatha Masonic Lodge Hall at 601 Utah, in Hiawatha, to honor longtime members with 25, 50, 65, and 75 years of membership service lapel-pins and certificates, to the honorees.
Probably the best-known honoree is Warner Pape. Although I belong to Masonry at Mulvane, Kansas (near Wichita), he has been a guiding light literally keeping Hiawatha Masonic activities “on the map” for the last 75 years, including the last 50 years as Secretary/Recorder of the Hiawatha Masonic Bodies. If my late dad was still alive, he would likewise receive a 75 year pin from Sunflower Masonic Lodge #86 in Wichita as well as Mt Olivet Commandery #12 in Wichita. I salute Warner Pape’s devotion to unity among ALL the York Rite and Shrine Masonic Bodies, including Hiawatha Commandery #13 of Knights Templar Christian Masons. I am now in Texas and unable to attend. Citizens of Hiawatha should pause and consider how lucky they are to have a city which has all four of the York Rite Masonic groups (Royal Arch Masonry/Cryptic Masonry/ and Templar Masonry) all under one roof and in close proximity to two Shriners Centers. As a comparative: my current town of Longview, Texas has a population of 82,000 people, but doesn’t have a K.T. Commandery anymore. By contrast, Hiawatha has a population of approximately 3,000 people and has ALL the York Rite Masonic Bodies. In bygone eras, nearly every “county-seat town” was like Hiawatha with a full complement of fraternal orders. This is extremely rare to see anymore.
I wish the honorees well and continued prosperity for ALL the Hiawatha area Masonic and Shriner groups. I’ve known Warner Pape since I was a kid. I wish my late dad was alive ---and wish I could take him to the celebration. Freemasonry is a “Friendship-Society”; not a ‘secret-society’. I’m glad I have been a member 38 of my 56 years of life. I’d encourage any man of good character to consider joining. A person learns a lot by the inspiring Degrees of the Masonic Lodge. Though not a religion, the fraternity draws upon a lot of Biblical-history in ethical lessons (called “Degrees”, which are intended to take good men and make them better men for themselves, their families and the community around them.
Sincerely and Fraternally,
Bro. James A. Marples
Longview, Texas
