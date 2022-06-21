The annual Lanning Picnic was held in a Sycamore Springs picnic shelter on Sunday, August 14, 1949 with Mrs. Calvin Newlin and Mrs. Harvey Lukert in charge. It was reported that it was a cool day which had been the result of an 1 1/2 inch rain on Saturday, August 13. Mrs. Calvin Newlin, ak.a. Lila is the youngest child and daughter of John & Myrtle Brougher. John is the eldest son & 3rd child of Delilah Lanning & Herman Brougher. Delilah is the eldest daughter & 2nd child born to John & Dorothy Bowlby Lanning. Attending with Lila that day were her husband Calvin and three daughters, Jeanine, Judy & Karen. Mrs. Harvey Lukert, a.k.a. Blanche is the daughter of Elmyra & Robert Frank Miller and Elmyra is the 3rd child of Martha Lanning & Charles Cyrus Babst with Martha being the youngest daughter & 3rd child of John & Dorothy Bowlby Lanning.
It was recorded that the following 66 descendants were present that day: Mr. & Mrs. Norman Lanning, Norman is the 1st child & eldest son born to Theophilus & Kittie McDowell Lanning and Theophilus was the 4th child and 2nd son born to John & Dorothy Bowlby Lanning; Mr. & Mrs. Roy Lanning, Roy is the 3rd child born to Theophilus & Kittie McDowell Lanning; Mrs. Myra Miller, a.k.a. Elmyra Babst is Blanche Lukert's mother and 3rd child and 2nd daughter born to Martha Lanning & Charles Cyrus Babst; Mr. & Mrs. Charles Smith & daughter, Charles is the 2nd child & eldest son born to Carrie Brougher & Fred Smith and Carrie is the youngest daughter born to Delilah Lanning & Herman Brougher, daughter of Charles would have been Darlene; Mr. & Mrs. Fred Smith from Circleville, KS.; Mr. & Mrs. Clate Brougher of Morrill, KS., Clate, a.k.a Clayton is the youngest son & 4th child of Delilah Lanning & Herman Brougher; Mr. Lawrence Lanning, is the eldest son of Andrew & Ida May Miller Lanning, and Andrew is the 6th child of John & Dorothy Bowlby Lanning; Mr. & Mrs. John Brougher, John is the eldest son of Delilah Lanning & Herman Bougher; Mrs. Ella Kuhlman from Clay Center, KS., Ella is the eldest daughter born to Delilah Lanning & Herman Brougher; Mr. & Mrs. Will Phillippi, Mrs. Phillippi, or Margaret (Maggie) Isabelle b.Feb. 22, 1888 is the 8th child born to Martha Lanning & Charles Cyrus Babst; Mr. & Mrs. John Lanning and daughter Ramona, John is the 4th child and son born to Theophilus & Kittie McDowell Lanning; Miss Janice Dalsing; Mr. & Mrs. Lloyd Keim and Lloyd, Jr., Mrs. Keim a.k.a. Gertrude Smith is the first child born to Carrie Brougher & Fred Smith & Carrie is the youngest & 2nd child born to Delilah Lanning & Herman Brougher, Lloyd, Jr. is the eldest child born to Gertrude & Lloyd Keim; Mr. & Mrs. Gerald Keim and Bonnie, is a son of Gertrude Smith & Lloyd Keim and Bonnie would be a daughter; Mr. & Mrs. Carroll Showalter and family, Mrs. Showalter, and or Velma is the eldest daughter of John & Myrtle Brougher and John is the oldest son and 3rd child of Delilah Lanning & Herman Brougher, no doubt family members of Carroll & Velma were the following children chronologically: Charles, David, Yvonne, Fred and Johnny; Mrs. Ernest Baker, Gerald & Jack; Mrs. Bessie Harrison of Axtell, KS. the Baker family are descendants of John Lanning's brother Joseph and Bessie Harrison is Mrs. Ernest Baker's mother with Gerald & Jack being Ernest & Laveta Baker's sons; Mr. Don Baker of Axtell; Mr. & Mrs. George Kerr, Mrs. Kerr a.k.a. Grace Edith Lanning, 5th child born to Peter & Lydia Brougher Lanning attending with Mr. & Mrs. George Kerr was Miss Maymie Kerr; Elmer Lanning from Abilene, KS., chronologically Elmer is the 3rd child born to Peter & Lydia Brougher Lanning; Mr. & Mrs. Orville Lanning, Orville is the 3rd child and eldest son born to Albert B. & Mary Magdalene Heikes Lanning; Andrew Lanning. Arranged on that day for the next Lanning Picnic, Mrs. Ernest Baker and Mrs. Carroll Showalter would be in charge for Sunday, July 30, 1950 which will be published in Part XXIII of The History Road's September 2022 issue.
