THOSE SOLDIERS WHO SERVED FROM, OR LATER
SETTLED IN NEMAHA COUNTY, KANSAS
Taken from the June 1883 Seneca Weekly Tribune.
F
D. H. FABRICK, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. A of the 1st MI.
W. H. FARLIN, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. H of the 38th WI.
SGT. J. S. FARMER, a resident of Baileyville, served with CO. H of the 69th IN.
SGT. A. J. FELT, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. B of the 7th IA.
C. W. FELT, a resident of Centralia, served with CO. C of the 44th N.Y.
SGT. W. W. FELT, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. D of the 46th IL.
F. F. FISHER, a resident of Centralia, served with CO. G of the 23rd WI.
Fred FISHER, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. G of the 22nd KS.
W. F. FISHER, a resident of Centralia, served with CO. E of the 15th WI.
S. H. FITZWATER, a resident of Centralia, served with CO. O of the 5th OH.
CORP. M. FLETCHER, a resident of Wetmore, served with CO. G of the 138th IL.
CORP. J. H. H. FORD, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. G of the 13th KS.
M. FOSE, a resident of Granada, served with CO. K of the 10th VT.
J. E. FOSTER, a resident of America City, served with CO. B of the 184th OH.
SGT. D. E. FOWLER, a resident of Granada, served with CO. C of the 7th KS.
LT. H. FOX, a resident of Capioma, served with KS. Militia.
SGT. E. S. FRAGER, a resident of Wetmore, served with CO. H of the 3rd OH.
J. W. FREEL, a resident of Sabetha, served with CO. G of the 2nd NE.
T. FREEL, a resisdent of Sabetha, served with 2nd IN. Battalion.
W. A. FREEL, a resident of Sabetha, served with CO. G of the 2nd NE.
G. FREDERICK, a resident of Clear Creek, served with CO. C of the 3rd REG.
A. FUNK, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. F of the 157th OH.
D. FUNK, a resident of Oneida, served with CO. F of the 151st OH. NG
J. A. FUNK, a resident of Oneida, served with CO. F of the 151st OH. NG
G
C. S. GAGE, a resident of Capioma, served with KS. Militia.
O. M. GAGE, a resident of Woodlawn, served with KS. Cavalry.
C. GALITZ, a resident of Cincinnati, NE., served with 53rd IL.
Joseph GAY, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. B of the 51st IN.
Issac GEORGE, a resident of Goffs, served with CO. I of the 5th MO.
J. W. GENSEL, a resident of Seneca, served with CO. E of the 81st OH.
SGT. J. L. GETTYS, a resident of Wetmore, served with CO. K of the 24th IL.
Chas. GIBBONS, a resident of Wetmore, served with CO. G of the 21st PA.
E. S. GIBSON, a resident of Centralia, served with CO. F of the 57th OH.
B. GHILASPIE, a resident of Corning, served with CO. I of the 36th IA.
T. GILKERSON, a resident of Oneida, served with CO. A of the 11th VT.
E. H. GILLETT, a resident of Corning, served with CO. D of the 21st WI.
J. B. GILMORE, a resident of Pawnee City, NE., served with CO. A of 59th IL.
Tim GILMORE, a resident of Oneida, served with CO. B of the 116th OH.
The continuation of this series and with the rest of those soldiers whose last name begins with the letter 'G' will be in Part XXX in March 2022.
