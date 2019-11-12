If you are anything like me, you always wait til after Thanksgiving to start decorating for the Christmas Season. Not only that, but I always make fun of those who decorate early.
Well this year, I give everyone reading this the permission to make fun of me because this past weekend, my kids and I put up our Christmas Tree.
As we put it up, I noticed three things that made me laugh a little inside.
First, I had to laugh as my 3 year old, Ariel, did her best to try to keep up with her older sisters. Ariel didn't know what she was doing most of the time as she may have broken a few ornaments and wasn't as helpful untangling Christmas lights as she thought she was, but her heart was definitely in it.
Secondly, I couldn't help but notice when my oldest daughter, Autumn, said, "I just love our family." Autumn has always been sentimental, but there was a more mature earnestness in her voice this year. Not only that, but she said it at least four times in the hour that it took us to put up the tree.
Thirdly, I noticed something in myself. Every year we put up the tree and I make sure we have the lights on and spread out perfectly. The ornaments are all spread out nicely so none of them are covering each other and afterward if you took a picture, everything would be symmetrical. But this year, I let the kids have at it. It isn't a tree that will appear in any magazines, but it is truly our VP Tree for the year.
As I reflect fondly on these three things my hope is that we all can take something away from these stories.
First - Let's always remember that, like Ariel, God doesn't call the equipped, he equips the called. Being willing and excited is all he wants from you this holiday season.
Second - Let's be like Autumn and remind people how much you love them. And say it 4 or 5 times within an hour, just to make sure they heard it.
Third - Let's not be so worried about having the perfect Christmas card or the Perfect decorations. Instead, just try to cherish the memories and capture the excitement from others in your heart.
If you do these three things, I guarantee that you will have a very Merry Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.