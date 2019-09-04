Do your trees have bagworms? Mine sure do. Hundreds and thousands of them – sealed up in their little triangular cocoons, made from the chewed up remains of leaves. They are practically indestructible in there, and next year, they’ll hatch out, worse than ever. Some of my fruit trees have more bagworm cocoons than leaves. When I see them, I’m filled with fury, pity, and despair for what they’re doing to the trees. Last week, I spent an hour pulling bagworms off one tree in my yard, one at a time, and dropping them into a bucket of bleach water. The bucket was soon full, and the tree looked exactly the same to me – in fact, impossibly, it seemed like there were more worms than ever. I felt absolutely helpless. I feel the same way when I read the news: a mixture of fury, sorrow and despair.
And that’s not of God.
Despair never is.
Impossible for us is always possible for God.
The next morning, I saw something beautifully hopeful: birds of all sizes, busily pulling bagworms off the trees, pummeling them on the branches, and gobbling them down.
What a clever solution – the worms get eaten off the trees, and the birds get breakfast. That hadn’t occurred to me! That’s why God is God, and I’m not.
It remined me of a line from a poem by Dr. Herbert Lockyer, “Death is but hope with folded wings.” I thought of a bright yellow finch I had been watching a few evenings ago: asleep, with his little beak tucked under his wing. He was totally still, completely peaceful, and yet, the slightest movement toward him, and he would instantly awaken and take flight. The same seems to be true for all the birds that rest in our yards, on tree branches, in bushes, or in the grass. They may wait with folded wings, but only the tiniest coaxing on our part will send them into the glorious freedom of flight.
This seems to be a metaphor for Christian faith, hope love. We all know someone who has tasted despair, especially those whose lives have recently been touched by sorrow and death. However, if we understand death to be merely “hope with folded wings”, there is something we can do to help to bring healing to those who mourn. Or rather – there is something God can do, through us. Because we have the love of Jesus in our hearts, we are equipped to awaken that hope in others, and set it free. Only the slightest motion, under the guidance of the Holy Spirit, may transform death into hope in others.
May God bless you, and equip you to set hope free in everyone you meet!
~ Shane
