As a parent I get asked questions all the time from my kids. The problem is that the older my kids get, the harder the questions are getting. With the questions getting harder, I feel like my answer more and more are, "I don't know, ask your mom."
This is hard because even though I know that my wife is smarter than me, I don't like letting my kids know that.
There is something in me that thinks that I should always be able to answer any question, anytime, anywhere. And when I can't it can be humbling.
This humbling experience is magnified even more as I read scripture. The other day I came across this scripture from Isaiah.
“For my thoughts are not your thoughts,
neither are your ways my ways,”
declares the Lord.
“As the heavens are higher than the earth,
so are my ways higher than your ways
and my thoughts than your thoughts.
This scripture helps me in times where I am like my kids and begin questioning my Heavenly Father. This scripture reminds me that even if things don't turn out the way I want, it doesn't mean that God messed up. It just means that God's way of doing things are different than mine and for that I am very thankful. Because unlike our heavenly father, I don't have all the answers and my ways would just cause more problems than they solve.
So the next time you think, "Why would God do this or allow this to happen?" Just remind yourself that His thoughts are not your thoughts, and God doesn't make mistakes.
