Here is a question that all of us can answer. What do you want? Depending on your age and stage in life the answers to that question will be different. When you are younger there seems to be a whole bunch of “what” that we want. Want to turn 16, want to attend prom with that special person, want to graduate High School, want to turn 21. The older you get the “wants” in our lives look different. Want my grown children to be happy and healthy, want to make it through the entire night without a bathroom break. No matter our age or stage, there is always something that all of us want.
What do you want is really a tricky question. Because, what do you want? Well we all want “our way.” We all want to do whatever we want to do. We want perpetual happiness. And all too often we don’t really know what we want, but whatever it is we want it now.
Beginning Sunday, September 8, at 9:00am here at FBC, 210 Lodge Road in Hiawatha, we begin a series that discusses how to get what you really want…and it’s not what you think. Because the truth of the matter is that you will never get what you really want until you discover what it is you really value. We spend our entire lives chasing the things that the media and other people tell us we should really want. New cars, skinny bodies, better hair, and the list goes on and on.
The truth is that Jesus came into this world to point us toward not simply what we want and value most, but what is most valuable. So, join us for the next several weeks as we discover what it is we all truly want. You will be glad you did.
You are loved…
Blake
