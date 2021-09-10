To the Editor,
Tomorrow, our country will be observing Patriot Day. So, what is a “patriot”? The American Heritage Dictionary defines “patriot” as one who loves, supports, and defends one’s own country. Our country, America, has been erased like a blackboard, redrawn, and erased again, but the one constant marking its time is this: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” This statement from the Preamble of the Declaration of Independence should guide a patriot to not just live in America but resolve to live out the good ideals endowed by our Creator as supported in scripture. Granted, not all actions undertaken in our country’s history have been good and equal. But that hasn’t stopped God-fearing Americans from desiring to bring about a more perfect Union, under God. Godly patriotism, as shown throughout America’s history, reminds us of what was, is, and can be good.
Christian Americans help form a more perfect Union, under God, by walking in the example of the One they follow. They should clearly speak the truth of God’s Word in response to the problem of godlessness in our nation and share the Gospel of Jesus as the solution. Some results of this problem include: supporting organizations that are against God and this country’s Christian foundation; not allowing Christianity in schools, but pushing and promoting other worldviews in replacement; quietly allowing helpless babes created in the Savior’s image to be killed; lying about biological gender identities; and marrying individuals contrary to the spoken Word of God, without confronting divorce which destroys family structure – family is God’s fundamental institution for human society (Matthew 19:4-6). We should not, under the guise of Christianity, affirm such wicked agendas and sensations contrary to scripture and America’s founding principles. Yet, why are we so unwilling to boldly speak what scripture teaches on these issues in our nation?
We all face temptations and we all sin. Yet, we have all been given the choice to accept God’s forgiveness through the free gift of salvation found in Christ alone (John 14:6). Once received, the question remains, “Will you follow this godless society or will you follow Christ?” (Acts 5:29) Jesus was not one to seek the acceptance of mobs, man, or man’s government. He was not one to kneel to the hypocritical actions of mainstream culture or the religious sect in power. Instead, with sacrificial love and courage, He victoriously won eternal life and liberty from the bondage of sin, and pursued happiness (joy) for His own countrymen and women. This country is not our true home, but Christ’s example teaches us how to truly live like citizens in His Kingdom while here on this American land the Father has given us to tend (Titus 2:11-13).
Stuart Aller
Hiawatha
