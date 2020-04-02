Coronavirus- COVID-19. It’s everywhere! Or it has the potential to be. Turn on the news, it’s there! Read the paper, it’s there! Social media, it’s even there! A relative said to me yesterday, “COVID-19 has taken everything from us.” He was speaking of his father who only 3 months ago was diagnosed with cancer. 3 days ago, he was admitted to ICU with what they thought was the virus; the next day to hospice care where he died just a few minutes after this comment was made. In a moment, they went from wondering if Dad was going to beat cancer, to wondering when he would die. He could not be with his Dad during this time due to the virus. No funeral because of the virus.
There are those who are taking the virus seriously and acting responsibly; there are those who are quite apathetic, some who are very dismissive, and others who are living in a state of panic and fear. In this life, things happen which we do not understand. It is easy to become filled with fear, with concern, with anger, and to cry out, “Lord, don’t You care?” Jesus’ Disciples were no different. In all 3 Synoptic Gospels, we find the story of the disciples being out on the sea in a boat with Jesus. Jesus was asleep in the stern when a fierce wind came up. The waves grew higher, the boat was filling with water, and still, Jesus slept. The Disciples cried out to Him, “Lord! Don’t You care that we are perishing?” Often in life, we find ourselves crying out the same thing, “Lord! Don’t You care?” It seems to us as if God is sleeping. When Jesus heard the disciples crying out, He arose, rebuked the wind and said to the sea, “Peace be still.” And immediately the wind and the waves obeyed.
Psalm 46:10, is one of the best-known scriptures, “Be still, and know that I Am God.” Verses 1 and 2 of that same chapter say, “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in times of trouble. Therefor you will not fear even though...” Even though... “Lord. Don’t you care?” Perhaps in this present time, we are not able to be a busy as we usually are. Perhaps we have to “be still” a bit more. Perhaps we have been given a blessed opportunity to live out this Psalm.
After Jesus spoke to the wind and the waves, the Disciples said to one another, “Who is this Man, that even the wind and the waves obey Him?” He is the very one that was – that is- “in the beginning...”, who came to earth to be born of a virgin, whose name was to be called Emmanuel, which is translated, “God with us”, who lived, suffered, and died for our sins; He who had no sin. Who rose VICTORIOUS, 3 days after!
Some say, “We can’t even have Easter because of the Corona-virus”. COVID-19 CANNOT STOP EASTER! Satan tried, but was and is powerless in the Presence of our Living Savior! It is Jesus, whom Easter is about; not the colored eggs, the candy filled baskets. The word “Easter” comes from an old Latin word, meaning, “dawn.” Get up at dawn. Step outside. Peace. Stillness.
After Jesus arose, He appeared in a room suddenly with the disciples and He spoke to them, in their fear, “Peace be with you. Why are you troubled and why do doubts arise? It is I...”” In times of uncertainty, and unrest; fear and anger, be still and know...Jesus said, “Peace I leave you; My Peace I give you; not as the world gives, give I unto you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid.” John 14:27. Those words are just as much for us this very day as they were for the people of Jesus day.
Tthe Apostle Paul who said in Romans 8:39-39,”, “For I am persuaded, that neither death nor life, nor angels nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present nor things to come, nor any other thing, shall be able to separate us from the Love of God which is in Christ Jesus”, our Lord.”
Peace be still...
