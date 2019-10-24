To the Editor,
As a past dedicated, committed and long standing employee of 22 years at the Horton Community Hospital and now a current employee at the Hiawatha Community Hospital, I would like to share my inside perspective on how rural hospitals struggle to maintain services, keep qualified staff and maintain operational functionality while trying to keep up on capital items.
It was approximately 10-15 years ago that capital needs were the beginning steps to many other events in Horton. It was then that we purchased/leased the Computed Tomography (CT/CAT scan) and Ultrasound machine. In EMS, we would have annual concession stands at the demo derby and would request donations from vendors and local businesses for capital support. Further work was done with the County to support the ambulance service via subsidy. Without the county’s support, EMS would not have been able to successfully upgrade its capital items through the hospital budget.
From that point forward as the budgets grew smaller and equipment began to age, choices had to be made. It was clear that we didn’t have the money to replace the aging equipment. Aging equipment began needing repairs or failing. Maintenance contracts had ceased because of cost. Equipment is just as essential as staff to providing high quality care to our community, however eventually it needed repaired or replaced. The overall budgets had to be addressed. Financially, decisions had to be made. Staff morale decreased due to cuts in benefits, working with aging equipment and a constant pressure to watch spending. I watched as veteran staff with exceptional qualifications lost jobs due to cuts to save money. Recruitment of doctors, midlevels, laboratory staff, nursing and radiology staff became difficult with aging equipment and facilities. This progressed to services being discontinued.
We had one of the first telemedicine services in the state serving oncology patients through KU Med. This along with other outpatient specialists were lost due to finances. Less services led to more position cuts. Less services led to less patients. This was an overall slow progression of the impact capital equipment funding can have on an organization that is cost based reimbursed. Did we continue to offer great care? YES. Did we do everything in our power to continue to serve our community? YES. Were there other events that eventually lead to the unimaginable? YES.
As one of many whose life was the Horton Community Hospital, the challenge of replacing or maintaining capital equipment is real. The securing of funds to assist in this from the community can be essential. Will the progression happen overnight? No. Will securing tax support for capital equipment help? Yes.
Our county, our community, our neighbors, and our families need a local healthcare system. Healthcare by those who know us best. I stayed to the end at Horton Community Hospital for that very reason, even without pay. I accepted a position at the Hiawatha Community Hospital for the same reason. Our county will not be the first to support a hospital through tax support and it won’t be the last. There are less meaningful things that our sales tax is allocated to. VOTE for Healthcare!
Jeremy Forkenbrock
Horton
