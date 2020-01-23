I was reminded of differences in perspective a few weeks ago when I was at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City. If you have not been there, it is a must. They have displays of some of the world’s most famous artists from Monet, to Renoir, to Picasso and more. As we made our ways through the halls of the wonderful museum, I was struck by something very interesting. Changing your position when viewing some of these masterpieces completely changes how the piece looks.
A magnificent piece of art, or anything for that matter, looks a little different when you change your position in the room. Your perspective changes when you are close, then move further back. Perspective is a particular attitude toward or way of regarding something; a point of view. All of us have a particular perspective on any given subject. For instance, the Super Bowl is right around the corner. Saying “Go 49ers!” would not be a perspective held by very many, if any in our area.
The interesting thing about perspectives, is that they can change. I would venture to say that none of us have the same perspective of the world and our surroundings that we did when we were in our late teens or early 20s. Unless of course you are in your late teens or early 20s, then your perspective on life is different than it was when you were six.
My point is this. Perspectives change. The way we approach life changes. Our view of God and the world can also change if we give enough space for the Holy Spirit to work in our lives. One way to do that is to attend the Perspectives course this Sunday, from 4-7 p.m. at FBC Hiawatha. This is the last free week and you can go to our website www.fbchiawatha.org to find out more.
Suffice it to say that if you want a fresh perspective on God. If you want a better perspective on His work in the world. If you want a new perspective of how you fit into God’s bigger plan, then Perspectives is definitely for you. Please know that you are loved.
