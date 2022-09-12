Pet REscue

Participants who register for the Paws for a Cause Dog Walk before Sept. 20 will receive a special t-shirt.

The Doniphan County Pet Rescue invites area residents to take part in a fundraiser called “Dogtober! Paws for a Cause Dog Walk.”

It will be from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2  in Bendena, Kansas. All funds raised will go directly to the Pet Rescue to benefit the animals.

