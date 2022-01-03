To the Editor,
Citing a need for "new direction," Brian Shefferd, Evans Woehlecke, and Mayor Collins terminated John Defore as Police Chief without notice, public comment, or cause.
Below is a partial list of Chief Defore's accomplishments (more are available on request):
Reinstated felony investigations by the Hiawatha PD.
23 felony search warrants and inquisition subpoenas in 2020 alone.
Nine consecutive Triple A traffic awards.
Zero KBI reporting deficiencies since 2014.
Edward Byrne grants 2014, 2015-2016.
Implemented digital computing forensic lab 2017.
Certified 2 officers in School Shield.
Vice President and President elect Kansas Police Officer Association.
President 22nd Judicial district Probation advisory board.
Wrote and received COPS Grant for fulltime Student Resource Officer at USD 415.
Continual year over year improvements in policies, equipment and training for the Hiawatha PD.
John Defore possesses tremendous integrity and dedication Northeast Kansas Law enforcement needs more officers like him, not less. Over the last nine years, John Defore’s leadership propelled the Hiawatha Police Department in directions that can only be characterized as onward, upward, and forward. It will be interesting what the “new direction” of the police department is if and when commission members Shefferd, Woehlecke, and Collins can articulate it.
Crosby Gernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.