“Can any of you by worrying add a single hour to your life:” Matthew 6:27
(NIV) What a great Bible verse! It is so applicable to all of us at some time in our lives. Worry seems to come very naturally to us and yet, by worrying we change nothing, except that we stress ourselves out and things seem to become worse. Worry does not change a single thing. Another version of the Bible words this scripture a bit differently, “But who of you by worrying can add one cubit to your stature?”
In other words, who can add any measurement to his height by worrying? That’s very easy to understand isn’t it? Years ago, being very concerned about one of our children, my husband said to me, “Why pray when you can worry?” (OUCH! He is so very wise.) Shame on me, I know better; but it’s so easy to worry. Sometimes it even feels “good” to worry, as if we have some control over something, but we really don’t, unless it’s increasing our own sense of helplessness.
We have been given this great and wonderful blessing of taking everything (everything!) to God in prayer. Have you ever considered that? To God, the Creator, who is Holiness and Majesty. I Peter 5:7, says, “Give all your worries to Him, because He cares about you.” HE CARES ABOUT YOU. Just exactly as you are, where you are. He cares about what you care about.
The German word for worry means “to struggle”. The Greek word means “to divide the mind.” Aren’t those very fitting definitions of what happens when we worry? Worry distracts our minds, destroys our peace, causes us to struggle. The destroyer of all things good is Satan. We must not allow him to have victory in any part of our lives.
The prospect of resuming in person school classes … or not, causes “worry” for so many. What is the best answer? No one really knows with any certainty. We must pray and leave our worry in the Hands of God who gave His dear Son for us. If that doesn’t “prove” He cares, well then, your hope is truly “hopeless”.
I do believe God uses all things for His Glory and to conform us into the Loving Image of Jesus Christ, His Son. Is that happening in you? Perhaps we would get rid of COVID-19 if we each sought to become more like Jesus. The legendary folk singer, Glen Campbell, wrote a song with words we might do well to consider, “Let me be a little kinder; Let me be a little blinder, to the faults of those around me. Let me praise a little more. Let me be when I am weary, just a little bit more cheery, think a little more of others, and a little less of me.” I would imagine there are people singing this song in their heads as they read the words. If you have not heard them or have forgotten them, Google them. They are worth listening to.
We must do what we can do personally and leave the rest in His Hands. Worry will not change things. It will not make things better. It will not protect our kids, our teachers, our loved ones. When worry sneaks in, turn it into prayer and you will find a Peace for which there are no words.
In Psalm 32:3 King David says, “When I kept things to myself, I felt weak deep inside me.” Talk to God about your concerns, and you will find strength to carry on!
