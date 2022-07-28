To the Editor,
Protect the Kansas Constitution by opposing any legislation on the part of our state government which would abridge or deny the right of individuals to reach informed decisions about the termination of pregnancy and to act upon them.
Equitable access to women’s reproductive healthcare is an integral part of women’s struggle to assent her dignity and worth as a human being. Legislating abortions will NOT address the root of the problem. Education is an essential component of engaging with issues relating to family planning, child spacing, adoption, infertility, miscarriage and abortion.
Abortion should be safe, legal and rare and access to other forms of birth control and family planning is a fundamental right. Special care should be made to see that the individual conscience is respected and that the responsibility of individuals to reach informed decisions in this matter remain between the patient and to be honored and respected. Value Freedom/Save All choices/ Vote NO Aug. 2.
Joyce Fee, Morrill
