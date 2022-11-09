PYle

Sen. Dennis Pyle

First of all, I would like to thank those who have supported the Pyle for Kansas team. Without them this opportunity would not have been possible. I want to thank my wife, Jennifer, my family, my running mate Kathleen Garrison, and fellow patriots who all worked to promote our campaign. It is an honor to have had the privilege and opportunity to be a candidate for Kansas governor.

As much as Kansas desperately needed a conservative governor, the Republican party gave us a candidate that could not and did not win. The Pyle team sent a needed message to the Republican party, that Kansas needed a strong conservative candidate.

