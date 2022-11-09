First of all, I would like to thank those who have supported the Pyle for Kansas team. Without them this opportunity would not have been possible. I want to thank my wife, Jennifer, my family, my running mate Kathleen Garrison, and fellow patriots who all worked to promote our campaign. It is an honor to have had the privilege and opportunity to be a candidate for Kansas governor.
As much as Kansas desperately needed a conservative governor, the Republican party gave us a candidate that could not and did not win. The Pyle team sent a needed message to the Republican party, that Kansas needed a strong conservative candidate.
Derek Schmidt didn’t perform.
Please look at the numbers:
Gubernatorial Candidate Schmidt 465,871 votes
Sec of State Candidate Scott Schwab 566,424
AG Candidate Kris Kobach 494,021
State Treasure Candidate Steven Johnson 523,811
U.S. Senate Candidate Jerry Moran 587,680
Some will say that solid conservatives didn’t vote for Derek Schmidt. Many assume that the Pyle votes would have gone to Schmidt. That is a false assumption. Have the libertarian votes been considered?
Remember that Kassabaum, Graves, Hayden, Morris, and many other left-wing Republicans endorsed Democrat Laura Kelly. The substantially more votes for Moran + 123,000, Schwab + 100,000, Johnson + 60,000, even Kobach + 28,000, etc. all tell the story why Schmidt lost. I have said throughout, that Schmidt couldn’t win based on the historical record of the left-wing Republicans.
The GOP could have done better.
All said, Schmidt got the anti-Kelly vote, period.
The left-wing endorsements for Kelly gave her the win.
