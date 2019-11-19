To the Editor,
I would like to use this forum to recognize, acknowledge, and thank Mr. Jim Rupe, who is the school crossing guard on First Street. How can you not have a good day after receiving one of his heartfelt smiles and waves?! Not only does he keep the kids safe, he is a wonderful example of someone who truly enjoys his very important job. We could all learn from him. Mr. Rupe, you make my day! Thank you for bringing joy to many people!
Ruth Compton
Hiawatha
