Dear Editor,
I would like to take this opportunity to ask for the help of your readers in tracking down an image of the Reserve High School mascot, the Elk. The Elk mascot emblem/logo would most likely be found either in a yearbook, a uniform, or other memorabilia. Any such images can be sent to me at the following email address: captaineight1@gmail.com. Everyone's help in this matter is greatly appreciated.
Sincerely,
Von Rothenberger
Lucas, Kansas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.