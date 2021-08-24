At the G7 summit a month ago Joe Biden very proudly said, “America is back.” We’re back alright, so far back, I wonder if we are still a world power. Is it possible to ruin a country in such a short time? I pray not. If it weren’t for all the checks he keeps sending out his approval rating would be a minus. Finally some of the democrats and news media are tired of covering for him. Joe did everything wrong when it comes to ending the war in Afghanistan. His advisors General Milley and General Austin should have not listened to this cognitive impaired commander in chief. They make General Custer look like a military genius. Joe says, “No problem, all of the American citizens and the Special Immigrant Visa’s (S.I.V.’s) have to do is make their way to the airport. I guess he thinks the Taliban will give them rides to the gate and while on the way give them sandwiches and lemonade.
No, Joe! As I write this they are being hung and all of the family killed except girls over 10 years. The girls become sweet, young brides for the Taliban fighters. We left the good air base to the Taliban, a 120 million dollar embassy, 80 billion dollars of tanks, planes, black hawk helicopters, and weapons. A first grader would know you evacuate the American citizens first. We’re so stupid we don’t seem to really know how many there even are. Next out would be military equipment and weapons and then the troops. Lastly, blow up anything of use to the Taliban. China, Russia, Iran, and others are dying to get in there. It is a mineral rich country.
Sure, Trump was going to pull out of there too. But not the way stumblin’, bumblin’, and fumblin’ Joe did. Joe should resign immediately. He has given two short speeches on it, when not hiding, and runs off not taking questions. Both times he says he doesn’t know how it could have been done any better. He seems to be proud of the job he did.
Larry Stover, Hiawatha
