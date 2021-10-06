To the Editor,
“A people that cannot express its opinions, exchange ideas, or openly argue about the course of its government is not free.” – 1776 Report
Freedom of expression is in crisis. Truly open discourse – the debates, exchange of ideas, and arguments on which the health and flourishing of a democratic republic crucially depend – is increasingly rare. Ideologues demonize opponents to block debates on important issues and to silence people with whom they disagree
We must ask ourselves: Is this the country we want? We want – we need – to be a nation in which we and our fellow citizens of many different faiths, philosophies, and persuasions can speak their minds and honor their deepest convictions without fear of punishment and retaliation.
Our liberty and our happiness depend upon the maintenance of a public culture in which freedom and civility coexist – where people can disagree robustly, even fiercely, yet treat each other as human beings – and, indeed, as fellow citizens – not mortal enemies. “Liberty is meaningless where the right to utter one’s thoughts and opinions has ceased to exist,” Frederick Douglass declared in 1860. Indeed, our liberal democracy is rooted in and dependent upon the shared understanding that all people have inherent dignity and worth, and that they must be treated accordingly.
A society that allows people to be shamed or intimidated into self-censorship of their ideas and considered judgments will not survive for long. As Americans, we desire a flourishing, open marketplace of ideas, knowing that it is the fairest and most effective way to separate falsehood from truth. Accordingly, dissenting and unpopular voices – be they of the left or the right – must be afforded the opportunity to be heard. They have often guided our society toward more just positions, which is why Frederick Douglass said freedom of speech is the “great moral renovator of society and government.”
The American tradition of freedom of expression, complete with its attendant responsibilities, is our school for democratic citizenship. It trains us to think critically, to defend our ideas, and, at the same time, to be considerate of others whose creeds and convictions differ from our own. It enables us to learn from, and peacefully live with, one another despite differences.
From the Philadelphia Statement on Civil Discourse and the Strengthening of Liberal Democracy.
Submitted by Jerry Aller, Hiawatha
