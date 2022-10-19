Dear Editor,
As we get closer to this year’s election, I have become to realize more and more of why I declared myself Independent years ago and have remained unaffiliated.
People have asked me to declare a party. I see no reason, as I do not vote down party lines. I vote for the more qualified person or the one I feel would best serve the people in the position, regardless of party affiliation.
I’ve always enjoyed voting in the city elections as it has been considered a non-partisan race for approximately 114 years. Even the KANSAS STATUTE Chapter 25, Article 21, Section 13 states that City Elections, “shall be non-partisan.”
If that is the case, why do I see one of the mayoral candidate’s yard signs specify, “Republican” in bold letters? According to the state statute, this seems to be in violation of the state law.
Partisan politics doesn’t have anything to do with fixing potholes, or other city projects and initiatives on which Hiawatha city commissioners work.
This same candidate was also found to be in violation of the Kansas Open Meetings Act (KOMA) while a Hiawatha City Commissioner, which cost a person his job and the city more money. It also created more financial constraints for the city when this action required a severance package for the employee, due to the employee being terminated without cause.
This action of the city commissioner also required the city to pay more for the required training and material about KOMA for the “entire” commission. (Editor's Note: According to city records, the three members of the city commission who were noted in the violation paid any related costs pertaining to the fine and training.)
According to a letter to the editor written by Jim Ellis in the Oct. 14 issue, “It takes time to learn that compromise, forethought, patience, and hindsight are all tools that you have to hone in order to be the best representative you can be.”
I agree with Ellis that it takes time. However, one needs to be continually present in the community to learn these things. Shefferd holds a position outside the state of Kansas which requires him to be away a couple of weeks a month. It also looks like Shefferd, while away, joins the city commissioner meetings through Zoom. As a mayor, one needs to be present within the city to lead the community. While it’s not a requirement to hold a job within city limits, to be a mayor in a community, one needs to be available.
For these numerous reasons, I recommend voting against Shefferd for Mayor.
Kevin Kneisley
Hiawatha
