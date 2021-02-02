To the Editor,
When I see half page ads saying that the Covid-19 vaccine is safe, I had to write. This vaccine has NEVER been used on humans before. You will be a guinea pig, it WILL change your DNA, and you will no longer be totally human.
You might ask, what difference does that make? Matthew 24:37 says; “But as the days of Noah were, so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.” Why did God destroy all of mankind, in the flood, except Noah and his family? Noah and his family were the only people who did not have their DNA changed. Why is that important for us today? Here is why; The DNA of the whole earth was changed because the fallen demon angels took human wives and their offspring was no longer all human and God needed a pure human line to bring His Son to earth through. Now if your DNA is changed, do you think you are better than the people in Noah’s day? I think not!
Do you know that in the animal trials, every animal died, after they got the virus? Fact sheet issued by the maker of the Pfizer-BioNTech mNRA COVID-19 Vaccine, the vaccine is an unapproved vaccine that may prevent COVID-19. There is no FDA-approved vaccine to prevent COVID-19. There is no guarantee that the vaccine will prevent you from getting Covid-19. The vaccine only has emergency use authorization, it is not approval by the FDA.
The FDA has issued a statement on the possible adverse outcomes of taking the Covid-19 vaccines, it listed 22 possible adverse outcomes: Guillain-Barré Syndrome, Pregnancy and Birth outcomes, (abortions, sterilization), Convulsions/seizures, Autoimmune disease, Death and a lot more. The long term effect of this vaccine is NOT yet known, and once you receive it, it is not reversible, it is irreparable. Many are testing HIV positive after receiving the vaccine.
It could alter a person so they are no longer recognizable as "human" by God. Could it be the Mark of the Beast? It will affect your brain so you will no longer have a God conciseness. It is New World Order depopulation vaccine and the whole world is falling for it, because of the fear that the Media is pushing. Ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine works against the virus. Bill Gates said, “DNA Covid-19 vaccine should give us EXTREME control over the Population, Worldwide”. Its all about Control! I am not telling you to take it, or not to take it, that is your choice, it is up to you, I just wanted you to have another opinion. Google: Dr. Carrie Madej KU Graduate, “Open your Eyes”, who had to flee our country and relocate due to the TRUTH about the vaccine!
Hope this gives you something to think about.
Pastor Leo Strathman
Seneca
