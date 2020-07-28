To the Editor,
Sometimes in life there are things we do that we should not. I’m not speaking of things that are against the law or code but just inappropriate or incongruous.
Most of my life I’ve owned or co-owned businesses and have had many employees over the years.
Many who worked for me become business owners and high achievers themselves and I’ve been proud for all of them.
It is seldom however that the person seeking new employment is advertising his or her departure with signs at their current place of work on their vehicle.
We all know there are many regulations and rules about election signs covering location, size verbiage content etc.
My belief is public employees especially in positions of Police Chief , Mayor or others should not be choosing sides publicly. The appearance of endorsement should not be happening.
Vehicles parked daily squarely in front of City offices or Police stations with multiple signs on them for one candidate or another is inappropriate especially when its regarding an employee of that office. Maybe not illegal but it goes back to what I said doesn’t have to be against the law to be wrong.
Bob Sines
Hiawatha
