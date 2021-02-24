To the Editor,
There is a fire burning across our nation, called socialist Marxist communism (SMC). This fire involves a gargantuan COVID bill of $1.9 trillion.
When I was a young father I used to get a tetanus shot to show my children that it would not hurt that much. I thought it would give them comfort and courage to get their vaccinations. Except for the one time I had to conceal my facial pain and stifle my voice it worked well. I am not going to tell my grown children that this Godzilla bill will not hurt them, my grandchildren and my country.
My reading of history convinces me that most bad government results from too much government. I believe we have more machinery of government than is necessary. I judge government's future performance by their past and current performance.
Just because you don't take an interest in politics doesn't mean politics won't take an interest in you. The future seems to promote these people to captain of the USS America, as they steer this ship into the rocks of debt and control. Printing monopoly money to finance these irresponsible bills is negligent. This ambitious attraction for Joe Biden, redefines the relationship between state and citizen.
Our government has no power except that granted to it by the people. A government big enough to give you everything you want is strong enough to take everything you have. The art of this government consists of taking as much money as possible from one segment of the country and giving it to another.
It is time to check and reverse the growth of government. The government and those people have already grown beyond the consent of the governed. We do not need a government that tells us healthcare and college are rights. That illegal aliens can walk across the border and become citizens. This makes American citizenship worthless. The governments humanistic laws that disputes God's law that He made only man and woman. We do not need a non-moral government that does not recognize the declaration of independence of life, liberty and pursuit of happiness. As Ronald Reagan stated "I have always noticed that those supporting abortion have already been born."
No man's life, liberty and land are safe while the legislature is in session. We do not need a government telling us what pill or vaccination to take or how many face masks we have to wear or whether we are an essential or non-essential worker. We don't need a government telling us when, where and how we got to church, work, schools or pursuing our human endeavors of happiness.
One day we will become a socialist nation without knowing how it happened. On Jan. 21, we inaugurated a president who was elected with fraudulent votes. This was the day our country was no longer a republic and became that SMC nation.
Our sunset years will be filled with watching sunsets on the porch with grandchildren and great-grandchildren and great-grandchildren telling them about America, when it was once free!
Inspired by the writings of George Whitefield.
Jerry Aller
Patriot farmer, Hiawatha
