Dear Editor,
Dennis Pyle, Kansas Senator, District 1, is either the laziest or most inept to serve us.
After 18 years in Topeka, he has never responded to my letters, emails, or calls about public school finance and KPER's failure to provide COLA benefits in 14 years.
He ignores me on funding for individuals with disabilities, child/spousal/elder abuse, pornography, gun ownership, LGBT rights, foster care, taxes, the environment, and other yearly issues.
He appears absent and without a voice and ears to his constituents. The Capitol knows his negativity, extreme conservativism, and inability for workable compromises. Individuals have asked why HE is STILL our senator.
While voting, you may see Pyle's children politicking for him in the prohibited 250 feet from the door; YES, this is a seasoned politician who encourages them to break the law.
Dennis Pyle has unsuccessfully sought positions — perhaps because he has accomplished little in 18 years. I, and others, are ready for a change for the First District.
That individual is Kirk Miller, a retired pipefitter from Jackson County. Kirk is concerned about workers, employment conditions, the environment, the economy, health benefits, education, and the good of people. As a man of integrity, he holds a vision that requires compromise and inventiveness. He wishes to see ALL citizens treated lawfully and with the means to improve.
I encourage you to discover the HOPE for the First District — Kirk Miller. We need true representation instead of a self-righteous nay-sayer who cares nothing but to promote his solitary views. Vote Miller for Kansas Senate.
JoLene Rae Bloom, Seneca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.