In my Feb. 18 Kansas Chief letter to the editor an important omission was made.
It was in response to two different articles concerning the same subjects. These subjects are the illegitimate election, the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 and racism.
The first response is to the article entitled Epiphany by Rev. Andrew Finch and Rev. David Clark, published in the Hiawatha World on Jan. 15.
You use double standards to say peaceful protestors (rioters) were gassed in Layfayette Park. Yes, because these so-called peaceful protestors were vandalizing federal property owned, managed and maintained by the National Park Service. You seem to be following cuckoo Cuomo on CNN who said "who says a protest has to be peaceful."
Your double standards continue saying that President Trump would never concede. Dare I say President Trump got the idea from Hillary. Hillary told Biden never concede. Biden did not have to because SDS cards inserted into computers changed votes from President Trump to Biden votes.
Vans of carbon copied illegal votes on bogus names were transported across border from New York to Pennsylvania, a felony. These accusations are addressed in a two-hour documentary "Absolute Truth," hosted by Mike Lindell. This documentary explains why GOP poll watchers were told to keep social distancing hundreds of feet from the counting. This involved thousands of GOP poll watchers told to leave the buildings and cardboard was put on windows to keep them from watching. There are thousands of poll watchers that signed affidavits under penalty of law attesting to this thievery.Can you imagine the squealing if this had happened to the left? Don't take my word, watch the documentary about the illegitimate election.
Nationalism means a love for your Nation, however; you have canceled its meaning. The chaos, fear and separatist behavior was the norm during the "summer of love." This "summer of love" with its fear, hatred, pain, trauma and violence ruled for months in the pacific northwest.
People are generally in the construction or demolition business of life. Quit falsely accusing legal American citizens of constructing their own Jesus. You both appear to be in the demolition business of dividing Americans.
I too wait for a world that centers around compassion, gentleness, justice and love. I lament!
Jerry Aller
Brown County farmer
