In response to Ms. Bloom’s recent letter in the Seneca Courier Tribune where she pleaded for government intervention to increase her KPERS retirement check; I’d like to point out that she promoted the President and Kansas Governor as candidates.
I feel for all of the retired citizens that worked and saved for years, looking forward to enjoy their golden years, only to find their investments dwindling and their cost of living skyrocketing. The policies, the current administration enacted, has hurt the poor, middle class, young working families and older citizens that worked and saved their entire lives. It is apparent that this current administration and governor care more for their agenda and politics than for their citizens.
The national debt is at an all time high, our purchase power, the stock market, our investments, our net worth, standards of education for your children, our savings and retirement accounts, have begun the decline and will continue for an unforeseeable future. This blatant irresponsible management by our current administration, leadership that Bloom longed for and promoted, has now taken root. We are all, including her, suffering from those that voted for it.
The KPERS program relies on investments by those paying into it in order to do well. So, I ask, what would be her solutions? Do we take off the regulations and intrusions on private business and allow our economy to flourish and increase our personal investments? Or do we increase government and add more employees to the government dole to shore up her retirement account. Increasing government hurts everyone, even retired government employees like Bloom.
I am not sure if Ms. Bloom knows or feels any responsibility for her own attribution for her monthly retirement check lack of increase. Those of us that believe in free markets and personal freedoms know better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.