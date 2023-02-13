Placeholder Letters

File photo | Newspressnow.com

To the Editor,

In response to Ms. Bloom’s recent letter in the Seneca Courier Tribune where she pleaded for government intervention to increase her KPERS retirement check; I’d like to point out that she promoted the President and Kansas Governor as candidates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.