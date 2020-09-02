To the Editor,
I was somewhat dismayed to read the recent letter published on August 28, 2020, under the headline of “Save the USA.” I certainly agree with the writer’s opinion that the actions of those who destroy property and cause injuries to others are most despicable as well as being unlawful. However, his allegation that Democrats are funding and organizing such actions is very disturbing. His belief that the election of a Democrat would result in our country becoming a “third world hell hole, or worse” is beyond reason.
I am a member of the Democrat Party, but I certainly do not “worship” the party, I worship only God. The writer would do well to occasionally listen/watch other than Fox News, just as I occasionally watch Fox. The Democrats welcome legal immigrants and refugees and citizenship for those were born in the United States. Education and health care for those “illegals” who are in our country are the same benefits we support and encourage to people who live in undeveloped countries around the world. Sanctuary cities explain that providing anonymity to immigrants reporting crime assists in better crime reporting and results in lower rates of crime. Adjusting student loans repayments is helpful for low-income students, especially in this time when there is such increasing disparity between household income in our country. We all benefit from a better educated population. It does seem reasonable to discuss the effectiveness of the Electoral College due to it’s not agreeing with actual voting in several recent elections. The “confiscate our guns” reference seems an overstatement of examining a review of the Second Amendment to see if it really means ordinary citizens carrying assault weapons, created for war.
With regard to mail-in voting, I would suggest that a visit with our County Clerk, Melissa Gormley, would be both enlightening and reassuring. The process assures that registered voters vote only once.
There are many issues that demand the attention of voters and many of those issues become entangled, making it difficult to see things clearly. Racial inequitably, law enforcement, the pandemic all seem to have brought out widely disparate opinions that have somehow become entangled with politics. I am confident that American citizens will study these and other issue carefully and vote in the manner that is best for them on the upcoming elections.
Orveda Anderson
Hiawatha
