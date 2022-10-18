To the Editor,
I left Hiawatha 40 years ago but recently came back to invest in rentals.
I found there was a desperate shortage of affordable housing in Hiawatha, but what surprised me was the city had torn down roughly 50 homes in the last decade or so, but no new homes had been built on most of those now vacant lots. I have met some truly desperate folk, people who although they had a job couldn't find anywhere to live as there simply weren't any rentals available and they couldn't buy due to either credit history, lack of money down or they simply didn't earn enough to afford a home. .
In November you have a choice of two real candidates and it seems both are capable of handling the job.
Based on voting record, one candidate seems to want to keep tearing down the houses of the poor. I will agree those houses aren't as nice as some of the others, and all need work - but that is the home of some family, and for better or worse, they are thankful to have it. One such family I encountered while looking at rental properties, was living in an absolute dump. The roof had leaked to the point that the bedroom ceiling over the master bed had actually fallen in on the bed. When I asked these folks "how can I be sure you will continue to be a good renter," their response broke my heart. The husband looked at me and asked "Where else should we go?"
Brian Shefferd has not only voted to save these kinds of homes, but he has actually gone out and worked on them. Now that is a leader in my book.
It's time for you to choose, do you want to put the elderly couple or poor family down the street out into the cold because they are poor, or do you want to help them out? You can choose, will Hiawatha only be for the wealthier folks, or do we still have a place for the line workers at our businesses? Every one of those 50 houses was a home, each one at one time had a family, that shopped at the stores in town and sat beside you at church. Their kids were in our school and they all paid taxes. A vacant lot doesn't generate much revenue and look around, how many of them are still vacant? Take a drive down through the old part of Hiawatha, how many fewer families do we have in our town and how many empty lots?
Brian has a more pro-growth vision, he wants to save those houses, work to bring in more families and jobs. I invested in the future of my hometown, I love my old hometown. So I ask you to remember as you vote, who will build up your town to be a welcoming place for the workers verses who is trying to turn it back into a cornfield, punctuated by some big homes and a courthouse?
Richard Meiners
Cameron, Mo.
