As we near the election, I see that the nature of Brian Shefferd’s job has been recycled as the latest tactic to undermine his bid for mayor. Essentially, Brian’s detractors claim that his work travel would compromise his ability to live up to his mayoral responsibilities and point to his online attendance of commission meetings as evidence thereof. I’ll briefly refute that.
First of all, Brian has missed exactly one meeting since being sworn in, during which he was at the hospital attending to the mother of a family friend in his stead. It’s true that a good portion of his meetings are attended virtually. In a post-Covid world, however, this is not an issue. The only silver lining of the pandemic has been the widespread integration of meeting technology, and in this case it more than serves the purpose when he's away. To stay concise, I’ll challenge anyone concerned by this to investigate it for themselves, rather than cite examples.
As he will be in-person at the final meeting before the election, you’ll have to rely on that same allegedly dubious technology, the internet, to drum up past meetings on YouTube. If you do, it will be self-evident that Brian, whether seated beneath the town clock on Oregon Street, or on an airfield in Oregon State, is “all in” at meetings. With due respect to the balance of the commission, he is typically more engaged and participatory than most. The great irony is that those who claim that Shefferd’s online attendance is a problem must not be watching or attending the meetings themselves, or they wouldn’t be making the case.
This is equally true for practical matters, where physical presence is actually important. Ask him where the issues with the streets are, where the problem houses are, or where we might put new housing developments, and he’ll take you right to them, and discuss them in detail. On the way, you might drive by one of the derelict properties that he’s taken upon himself to clean up, rather than just call for the bulldozer.
Don’t take my word for any of this. I’m admittedly a friend of Brian’s, and while that might make me more aware of what goes on in city politics, it also makes me biased. Look into it for yourself. I’m confident that you’ll find these notions are overblown. Of course, if you do, you might find yourself compelled to wonder: If those furthering this more-or-less verifiable fallacy are the same repeatedly chanting “KOMA! KOMA! KOMA!”, is it also then conceivable that maybe that scandal isn’t all it’s cracked up to be either?
