To My Hiawatha Community,
Like many of you, I have grown tired of smear campaigning, it truly sets us backwards when we should strive to move forward to do better for our community.
In the spirit of positivity, I wanted to give an honest account on my support of Becky Shamburg as the advocate and mayor for our great community. I have had the absolute pleasure of getting to know Becky over the past several years. She understands the needs of her community, our schools, and our children and she will always put them first. She possesses a humility that allows her to be both objective and fair when dealing with difficult situations. She has always been someone I could have a respectful conversation with and I have always left every conversation feeling heard.
Our community is full of people with great ideas, valid concerns and appropriate solutions that deserve a voice. She would never put her own agenda ahead of listening to others and learning from others— she would give people the power to be heard. She has been dedicated to serving our children for years now, my own included. She has led quietly, never accepting credit and never causing chaos if things didn’t go her way.
She upheld her legal, ethical, and moral responsibility as a city commissioner and remained true to her ideals and the rules set forth in her position. We need someone with good character representing us. She has always remained true to her word, no matter the situation.
I hope you all take the time to consider reaching out to her to ask her about her ideas, her passion and her desire to be the mayor of our great community. Becky Shamburg definitely has my vote!
Katie Kettler
Hiawatha
