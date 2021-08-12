Editor’s Note: Hiawatha Superintendent Lonnie Moser shared a statement in the July 23 edition of the Hiawatha World and on the district website and Facebook, stating that USD 415 is not teaching Critical Race Theory. Superintendent Moser’s message can be found at Hiawatha World Online at www.hiawathaworldonline.com/opinion/message-from-the-superintendent-usd-415-does-not-teach-critical-race-theory/article_e3c1eb96-e8a7-11eb-9465-1fb59f1d358f.html
To the Editor,
This should have been done at least a month ago. I would like for the Board of Education to make a public statement about how they expect the Critical Race Theory question to be handled in USD#415 this school year. Not the Superintendent, not the Principals, nor some teacher, but a BOE statement. I would like that statement to be printed in this weeks Hiawatha newspaper and on KNZA and placed in the Board Policy Handbook. This way, parents may be given time to ponder whether they want to enroll their students in USD #415 schools. South Brown County has real American patriots in their district that will not allow Critical Race Theory in their schools. Sacred Heart, to the north, same story.
If this BOE supports or allows Critical Race theory in this district, I think the School District should welcome a return of all tax payer money that goes to support this school district to the parents, if those parents choose to place their students in an out of district school or to home school. This money would go to the school addressing this patron’s values. This refund of tax money would help parents with the expenses of going to school out of district or with expenses of home schooling. This is nothing more than school choice. Liberals say that they support school choice so that should be doable.
In the BOE statement about Critical Race Theory, I would also like to have it include the punishment for any staff member trying to inject CRT into a classroom or the USD#415 curriculum. And place that in the teacher handbook.
USD#415 is a public school. It seems that for a public school, transparency is missing. I hope that the schools, the Board Office, and the Superintendent will be more forth coming in supplying Freedom of Information Act information. Curriculum information, course descriptions, aims and goals of individual classes should not be secret in a public school.
To stay informed to ensure the students are getting the education their parents expect, I hope that the BOE will look further than Superintendent Moser and the Principal reports.
Finally, we can stop the charades. We can stop pretending we are studying the issues, considering all the possibilities, contemplating what we are going to do. Critical Race Theory is a political issue. CRT is not an educational philosophy or program. CRT is a liberal indoctrination program to blow up our culture and help liberals win elections. Purely political. When you voted last fall in the general election, you knew what CRT was and who embraced it. You are not going to vote any differently on CRT now. Get it over with. Let’s vote right now. Show of hands. How many Board members favor CRT in our schools? How many Board members favor not allowing CRT in our school system? Vote and be done with it. Only then can patrons really figure out what is best for their students. It’s really pretty simple.
Virgil Hallauer, Hiawatha
