To the Editor,
The following are some of the reasons why I believe that sales taxes are detrimental to our freedom and specifically why they are not needed for the hospital to survive and thrive.
1. The hospital claims to need $4.5 million to replace equipment. However, between July 30 and Oct. 4, 2019 they were able to pay $900,000 on their line of credit in less than 10 weeks with only $200,000 left to pay (Hiawatha World Oct. 11, 2019). At that rate, they could buy $4.5 million of new equipment in just one year without a sales tax!
2. Hospital board member Wisdom says the hospital "is at risk of closing in 5 to 7 years." This could be said about every other business in the county.
3. CEO Broberg has said they need tax support to recruit new doctors. At a community Health Need assessment meeting, sponsored by the hospital, it was reported that Brown County had a ratio of citizens to Primary Care Physicians (MDs and DOs only) of 810 to 1. In 25 comparable counties, the ratio was 1,310 to 1 and statewide it was 1,966 to 1. Is there an urgent need for more doctors in Hiawatha?
4. The hospital already receives tax support. CEO Broberg reported at a town hall meeting in Hiawatha on Sept. 3, 2019 with U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran that two special federal programs provided a total of approximately $1.8 million to the hospital.
Our country was founded on self-evident truths, that ll men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable (non-transferable) rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.
Hopefully, all Americans are familiar with these words from the Declaration of Independence, signed on July 4, 1776. however, what exactly did they m ean by the right to "the Pursuit of Happiness?" Does it mean that you can use any means possible to accumulate wealth in hopes it will bring you happiness? I think not. I believe a better response would be: just as God has authority over what he created, He has given us authority over what we produce. So the fruits of our labor" are ours to use. As we allow control of this right to be taken away by taxation, we gradually become less free and more slave until we reach a tipping point and we lose all of our liberty.
Remember, taxation is legal plunder. No one likes to be stolen from, but great pleasure is derived by voluntarily giving.
I appreciate the hospital employees and the service they provide. I also value their and others right to freedom, which is the most important reason of all to VOTE NO on both sales tax issues.
Bill Pollock
Powhattan
