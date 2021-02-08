Dangerous cold temperatures and life-threatening wind chills are expected over the next few days and the American Red Cross has steps you should take to stay safe. Temperatures will be below zero in many locations with wind chills below zero in some areas.
WHAT YOU SHOULD DO
• Assemble an emergency preparedness kit.
• Protect pipes from freezing by taking the following precautions.:
o Keep garage doors closed if there are water supply lines in the garage.
o Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing. Be sure to move any harmful cleaners and household chemicals up out of the reach of children.
o When the weather is very cold outside, let the cold water drip from the faucet served by exposed pipes. Running water through the pipe - even at a trickle - helps prevent pipes from freezing.
o Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature both during the day and at night. By temporarily suspending the use of lower nighttime temperatures, you may incur a higher heating bill, but you can prevent a much more costly repair job if pipes freeze and burst.
o If you will be going away during cold weather, leave the heat on in your home, set to a temperature no lower than 55° F.
o See additional tips online.
• The following steps are suggested to help pipes thaw:
o If you turn on a faucet and only a trickle comes out, suspect a frozen pipe. Likely places for frozen pipes include against exterior walls or where your water service enters your home through the foundation.
o Keep the faucet open. As you treat the frozen pipe and the frozen area begins to melt, water will begin to flow through the frozen area. Running water through the pipe will help melt ice in the pipe.
o Apply heat to the section of pipe using an electric heating pad wrapped around the pipe, an electric hair dryer, a portable space heater (kept away from flammable materials), or by wrapping pipes with towels soaked in hot water. Do not use a blowtorch, kerosene or propane heater, charcoal stove, or other open flame device.
o Apply heat until full water pressure is restored. If you are unable to locate the frozen area, if the frozen area is not accessible, or if you can’t thaw the pipe, call a licensed plumber.
o Check all other faucets in your home to find out if you have additional frozen pipes. If one pipe freezes, others may freeze, too.
• Stay indoors and wear warm clothes. Layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing will keep you warmer than a bulky sweater. If you feel too warm, remove layers to avoid sweating; if you feel chilled, add layers.
• Check on relatives, neighbors, and friends, particularly if they are elderly or if they live alone.
STAY SAFE OUTSIDE
If you must go outside, protect yourself from winter storm hazards:
• Wear layered clothing, mittens or gloves, and a hat. Outer garments should be tightly woven and water repellent. Mittens or gloves and a hat will prevent the loss of body heat.
• Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from severely cold air. Avoid taking deep breaths; minimize talking.
• Watch for signs of hypothermia and frostbite.
• Know the signs of hypothermia - confusion, dizziness, exhaustion and severe shivering. If someone has these symptoms, they should get immediate medical attention.
• Watch for symptoms of frostbite including numbness, flushed gray, white, blue or yellow skin discoloration, numbness or waxy feeling skin.
• Keep dry. Change wet clothing frequently to prevent a loss of body heat. Wet clothing loses much of its insulating value and transmits heat rapidly away from the body.
Pet Safety
Winter weather is hard on all of us and can also be difficult for our pets. The American Red Cross has steps people can follow to help ensure their pet’s safety when chilly weather hits their area.
If possible, bring your pets inside during cold winter weather. Move other animals or livestock to sheltered areas and make sure they have access to non-frozen drinking water. If the animals are outside, make sure their access to food and water is not blocked by snow drifts, ice or other obstacles.
You can also download the Red Cross Pet First Aid app to put veterinary advice for everyday pet emergencies in the palm of your hand. With videos, interactive quizzes and simple step-by-step advice it’s never been easier to know Pet First Aid.
The following tips on winter pet safety are provided by The Humane Society of the United States:
If pets cannot come indoors, make sure they are protected by a dry, draft-free enclosure large enough to allow them to sit and lie down, but small enough to hold in the pet’s body heat. Raise the floor a few inches off the ground and cover it with cedar shavings or straw. Turn the enclosure away from the wind and cover the doorway with waterproof burlap or heavy plastic. Salt and other chemicals used to melt snow and ice can irritate a pet’s paws. Wipe their paws with a damp towel before your pet licks them and irritates their mouth. Antifreeze is a deadly poison. Wipe up spills and store antifreeze out of reach.
