Dear Editor,
I will start my letter by reassuring readers/voters that the Hiawatha hospital will NOT close, no matter if the proposed sales tax increase for Brown County passes or not. This has been stated numerous times by HCH providers and the CEO of the hospital. I am fully aware that capital improvements are needed at the hospital. I would now like to explain to readers/voters why there is no money for capital improvements and how HCH can remedy this financial shortfall WITHOUT TAX DOLLARS.
Since writing my letter to the editor that was published last week, I have learned more information from HCH patients about the 40 percent discount for patient balances in the old billing system. These patients were given a 40 percent discount/write off, informed that they will no longer receive a monthly statement from the old system, and were told they can make a payment “if they remember to make a payment” on the remaining 60 percent balance. Again, my jaw dropped. So for those patients who “forget” to make a payment on their balance in the old system, I feel it is safe to assume those balances will be written off to bad debt/uncompensated care.
Here’s an idea: Stop giving discounts and write offs and collect the money that is owed to the hospital instead. That’s common sense and would generate hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue to be used for the needed capital improvements at the hospital. Here are some other suggestions for collecting money for needed capital improvements: Hire a collection agency. Designate an employee or two for the purpose of collections only. Set up interest free payment plans. There are many options besides writing off balances that would have been paid by patients IF the billing department would have done their job by collecting these balances.
Here is an example of how a hospital completes an efficient and effective billing software conversion: The Sabetha hospital implemented a new billing software system on July 1 of this year, and just like HCH, there is an old system and a new system. Currently, the Sabetha hospital continues their collection practices on both systems for unpaid balances. Monthly billing statements are sent out from both systems, therefore, generating revenue from unpaid balances in BOTH systems.
I do not feel it is my responsibility to pay someone else’s medical bills because HCH does not have effective collection polices, gives unnecessary discounts/write offs, and therefore has no money for needed capital improvements. I cannot understand how a business can ask taxpayers for tax money when the business itself has not put forth every effort to collect the money that is rightfully owed to them by their patients.
On a side note, it has been brought to my attention by a large number of voters that if this sales tax increase passes, they will no longer make every day purchases such as gas, groceries, etc. in Brown County. They will go to neighboring counties and states for these items. So in the end, the businesses in Brown County are the ones who will struggle to survive because HCH is not able to implement an effective plan to collect past and current unpaid balances.
Martha Wright-Gill
Hiawatha
