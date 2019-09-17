To the Editor,
The city has AHRS to redo Miami Street and they started on Fourth Street and have Miami tore up. I asked the worker why it was taking so long after they got to the 300 block and they all told me they were short of help.
Now I see they are working on a drive way in the two hundred block which if good but the people on Miami Street would like for them to work on the streets that they have started before starting on other thing and if there short of help they knew that when they bid the job.
I hear people talk everyday downtown and this is what there talking about. They have done a good job on what they done but the people of Hiawatha deserve better before winter comes.
Tom Stone
Hiawatha
