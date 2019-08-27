To the Editor,
I have no idea who the designer was for Utah Street, south of the Courthouse, but I have heard very few favorable comments and quite a few negative comments. I can only hope they don’t screw up 6th and 7th streets in the same way. We lost quite a few parking spaces on an already “hard to find a parking spot” area. As far as I can tell, even the new brick street, after all the tedious and time consuming work, leaves a lot to be desired. I’m not writing this just to be negative, but in the hopes that 6th and 7th won’t be structured the same way.
Pauline Blanton
Hiawatha
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.