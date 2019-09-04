Dear Editor,
This is in response to Dean Tollefson's letter entitled: "No tax entanglements' on Aug. 23.
I am aware of the poverty level in Brown County as well as the burden that sales taxes place on citizens. If it hadn't been for the dedicated and generous donors in 1951 there would not have been a hospital in Hiawatha. Dr. Paul Conrad's motto of no tax entanglements helped his goal to be met. But 70 years have passed and times have changed.
The counties population has declined and those generous gifts and donations are not coming in which are needed to support the hospital.
Brown County citizens and visitors would be the big loser if they lost the hospital. People move to communities with good schools and accessible health care facilities. those facilities need to be up-to-date and able to provide the procedures that are needed. The hospital employs people who contribute back into the community with their purchases of goods as well as assisting in other aspects of the community.
Rural communities are fighting to stay alive these days. Speaking for myself, I don't welcome the idea of higher sales taxes, but I dislike not having a quality hospital nearby even worse!
If you're so strongly against tax entanglements then what is your solution to this dilemma? Have you been out recruiting hundreds and thousands of dollars and hundreds of acres of farmland as gifts and donations?
Joyce Fee
Morrill
