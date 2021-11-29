To the Editor,
As I continue to reflect on the defining situations throughout my life, I am always drawn back to a specific timeframe in my childhood. No matter how one may look upon their life, it is clear they cannot control the outcomes to the degree of certainty.
To contemplate life is full of adventures and is comparable to riding the rollercoaster of a lifetime. The dips and turns instantly appear and disappear at such an alarming rate, and it takes the quiet crests of life to grasp the impact these situations have had on one’s life.
A defining curve happened to my brother and me as foster children in a small town in Kansas. As the rollercoaster picked up speed in the two-plus years, a flaw appeared within the tracks that required closure and opening of a new rollercoaster.
The new rollercoaster opened in a slightly larger town in Kansas-Hiawatha. Here is where rookie conductors permitted my brother and me the only ones to ride this uniquely designed rollercoaster. These rookie conductors were known for their authentic expression of love, grace, hope, and generosity; their gifts and skills were beyond Rookies as they were the GOAT.
As 48 years have elapsed since the coaster Dad and Mom designed and operated, they are constantly recalled in my thoughts and memories. Billy and Betty French achieved their purposes throughout their lives, and these failing words and memories from their sons cannot justify the impact they have had on my brother and me.
May you, too, have thoughts and memories of these two beautiful blessings. If not, may you have someone in your life that represents the sacrifices Dad and Mom French did for my brother and me as they planted the seeds of life: Love, Grace, Hope, and Generosity.
One last thing, my heart and thoughts remain linked to Beverly Brock and Tony French for embracing having two additional siblings join the family. They took the baton from Dad and Mom and are now running the second leg of the race as the GOAT.
Johnathan and Frankie Lake
Hagatna, Guam
