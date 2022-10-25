Insight graphic

I recently had to fire up the furnace for the first time this season. As painful as it was to switch the thermostat from the off position to heat, Mother Nature forced my hand with a hard freeze about two weeks early. In my mind there’s nothing better than waking up in a chilly house. On the flip side, there’s nothing worse than being awoken by a freezing house.

The acorns falling on my roof for the past few weeks were one of the first signals this day was coming. Despite the drought, the oak tree north of my house has had a productive year. We’ve endured what can best be described as an intermittent hailstorm since late August. The seeds land with a thud before rolling into the gutter. Some of the larger acorns get a significant enough bounce off the hipped roof to make it to the patio, which adds an extra bit of excitement to each step once the little ovals are covered by leaves.

