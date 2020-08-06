It’s been hard to watch, folks. For those of you who have invested your time and energy in watching the Kansas City Royals play “baseball” this year, I apologize. I know we were all excited to get sports back, but this is just difficult to sit and take in. For the most part, the Royals have been bad in every aspect of the game, with starting pitching coming in as the surprise bright spot—and if you track the team’s prospects, I would suggest to brace yourself for more of the same if some moves don’t get made.
Brady Singer and Kris Bubic have shown promise in their starts, and that has been a bit of a surprise, as none of the team’s top pitching prospects had made it past A ball prior to this season, so that’s quite a jump. Most pundits have Singer as the second or third best young pitcher in the system, and Bubic at the back of the pack of four. As much as I love the notion of brining all four of our big young guns up over the next year or two and building a strong rotation, I wonder a bit if the decision to push the least-well-regarded onto the big league roster this season wasn’t done with the mindset of attracting some trade interest—but more on that later.
The offense is just offensive. Despite the starters continuing to roll out solid outings that the team could capitalize on with some victories, there is a gaping dearth of run support. Running out a couple rookies and some generic retread pitchers to fill out the staff, scoring 2 runs a game is not going to cut it, but Kansas City continues to give that method their best shot night in and night out, despite the lack of results. Adalberto Mondesi leads the team in batting average at the moment, which is ridiculous, as he has looked utterly lost at the plate, and speaks more to the ineptitude of the rest of the team than anything. To compound matters, Bobby Witt, Jr. was the team’s best hitter in the preseason and isn’t on the team due to contract status, and Hunter Dozier, one of the lineup’s bright spots a year ago, has still not made an appearance thanks to a run-in with Covid-19.
If you look at the top offensive prospects in the Royals’ farm system, expect this trend to continue. Out of the top ten, nearly half batted under .200 a year ago. The hope is that those abysmal numbers shake out in the wash and prove to a fluke, but the future is on hold for the season and we will have to wait a year to learn anything with the minor league season shelved. With high end pitching on its way to the major league roster in the next couple years, Dayton Moore needs to find a way to get some bats on the same schedule, or we are looking at a very disappointing run for years to come.
Even the defense has been suspect, with the normally sharp Mondesi leading the way in futility, looking like a player who clearly has something going on off the field. On the field, the Royals look like exactly what they are—a group of guys that no one expects to compete, not competing. There are plenty of slick-fielding prospects in our system, but unless you want to see Bobby Witt and 8 Bubba Starlings losing a lot of 3-0 games, we need to see some changes.
So how do the Royals address the lack of impact hitters making their way to the major leagues over the next few seasons? Fortunately, the team is on the right track for the first step—the team needs to continue to be remarkably bad this season. There are some good college hitting prospects available at the top of the draft, and the Royals need to grab a guy with a quick path to the majors. Alternatively, or realistically, additionally, some pieces the team has now will need to go. With a few solid weeks, this could be the season the Royals swing Whit Merrifield and/or Jorge Soler for some prospects that will be around when the team should be good again. But pitching is the currency of baseball, and the Royals have that in spades—the team may look to move one of their big names to land a treasure trove of offensive prospects. Time will tell, but now is the time for the Royals to start making moves if we don’t want to see more of the same nonsense we’re suffering through in 2020.
