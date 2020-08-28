To the Editor,
If the events in our cities in the last couple of months hasn’t caused Democrats to flee the Liberal Progressive Democrat Radical Socialist Party (LPDRSP), nothing will. Vandalism, graffiti, breaking windows, pelting police with dangerous missiles, burning cars and buildings, violence, ripping down our history in history and religion, etc., are all actions that break the hearts of every citizen that loves their country.
Yet, the Democrats in charge of these cities and states do not lift a finger to stop it. The rioters are funded and organized by Democrat donors. It is part of an anti-America coup attempt to “transform” America. After eight years of Obama and if we have four years of Biden, Democrat control of our government would complete the “transformation” of America. By 2024 we would be a third world hell hole, or worse.
You can not raise a family without civility in your country. If you are not safe, you hide in your home. This is the life the Democrats are supporting currently. They allow the thugs to terrorize our cities. They release criminals from prisons. They book and release new criminals. They fight ICE, let criminals run free, cut police budgets, restrict what police can do, identify the police as the problem. They may arrest and charge policemen and citizens trying to defend themselves, and coddle the anarchist.
Can you believe this is happening in the USA? If the above isn’t enough, I can give you hundreds of reasons to no longer worship the Democrat Party. Here are just a few. Open borders, amnesty for all, free schools and health care for illegals on your tax dollars, sanctuary cities, forgiveness of student loans, late term abortions, abolish the Electoral College, censor conservative voices on educational campuses, take God out of our country, confiscate our guns, etc.
All that has happened to our nation has been in the works for years. You just happened to not be paying attention. We are living through an attempted overthrow of our government to be reinvented as a Socialist country. We will find out that freedom is not free.
Have you been paying any attention to what your children are being taught in school? What is taught to our children in this generation becomes government policy for the next generation. Our educational system is a culprit in our swing toward socialism. Teachers, knowingly or unknowingly, have been indoctrinating our children for years. This has got to stop. Get involved and stay involved.
The USA needs your help in making this years elections fair and honest. With mail-in-voting that won’t happen. By law, every states’ voting register is suppose to be cleaned up to get rid of names of people that are dead and names of people that have moved. Most states do not comply with the law so there may be hundreds, thousands, and yes, millions of names that should not be on the register. If the state mails ballots to the address of every name on the state registry, millions of ballots will be sent out that go unclaimed. There will be millions of ballots floating around out there that someone could illegally fill out and mail back in. We have to worry, a lot, about unscrupulous Democrats taking advantage of this mail-in-ballot opportunity to stuff the ballot boxes. Every legal citizen should vote, ONCE.
Ballot harvesting should be illegal. A photo ID and proof of citizenship should be required to register to vote. A photo ID should be required when you vote. Avoid fraudulent voting.
The fake news media is just a mouthpiece for the Democrat Party. Get over to FOX or Newsmax to get something other than the LPDRSP point of view.
With the environment in our country, LEGAL voting that doesn’t determine a legitimate, clear cut winner, will put this country into open rebellion. If voting shows Trump a winner, all hell will break loose. If the voting shows the LPDRSP a winner, we are in hell.
Virgil Hallauer
Hiawatha
