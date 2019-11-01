To the Editor,
As I reflected on the past weeks, I have enjoyed the beautiful fall foliage, cooler temperatures, and harvest moon; all reminders of the changing season. In the three years I have been a physician in Hiawatha, the seasons of healthcare have changed on national, state, and local levels. These issues have been outlined by the hospital during the past year. Our current season in healthcare begs for community support to be successful and thrive
Coming out of residency, I had a plethora of job opportunities across the state due to the physician shortage. My husband and I looked at several different hospitals and towns but none of them were quite right. Then I heard about a job opportunity in Hiawatha. I didn’t know where exactly Hiawatha was, as we have no ties to the area, but the job description checked a lot of my boxes, including rural town, full scope family medicine, busy inpatient service, and obstetrics. It was when I visited Hiawatha in January 2016 that I fell in love with the hospital and town. My husband and I knew from that day, Hiawatha is where we wanted to call home.
I am glad we chose to make Hiawatha home. I am proud to work at Hiawatha Community Hospital. I am proud to work for a supportive hospital administration, work with skilled nurses and staff, and work alongside my selfless partners. I am happy to live in a town that has the resources to survive and grow when so many towns are facing declining populations. I am happy to live in a community that supports the hospital and understands its importance not only to the patients we serve but as an economic engine in the county as well. I have seen first-hand the impact of the hospital on young people choosing to live and work in Hiawatha and Brown County. It would be devastating if that was not the reality anymore.
It was recently revealed that in the next few years, three of my fellow physicians will be leaving Hiawatha Community Hospital. The hospital and the medical staff have begun recruiting for the next wave of physicians who will serve the people of Brown County. This is very heavy on my heart, as these recruits are my future partners. They will help me grow with the hospital and community. If the tax does not pass, I truly fear for the future of healthcare in Brown County. It will be hard to look a physician in the eye and say, “You should come to Hiawatha because…” If we do get physicians to join me, it will be difficult to retain them when we cannot maintain or upgrade capital equipment or we cut services of their practice. I don’t want to practice in that reality.
The hospital is committed to adapting with the changing seasons in healthcare facing all of us. Are you? Vote yes on the half-cent sales tax for healthcare. Help the hospital Thrive, Not Just Survive!
Dr. Jessica Jarvis
Hiawatha
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.